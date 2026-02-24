Locust Valley, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTCID: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ujjwal Roy as Head of Strategy, effective February 23, 2026.

Mr. Roy, who on February 20, 2026 was appointed the Founding President of the World AI Alliance (WAA) in New York City1, will be responsible for supporting corporate strategy development, long-term planning initiatives, and evaluating potential growth opportunities. He will work with executive leadership to assist in strategic planning and market assessment initiatives.

Emil Assentato, Chief Executive Officer of Two Hands, stated: "Mr. Roy is an accomplished technology executive, entrepreneur, and AI innovator with deep expertise in artificial intelligence, enterprise software, semiconductor technologies, and digital infrastructure. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of ScaleBuild AI, where he leads the development and deployment of advanced AI-driven solutions across multiple industry verticals. He will continue in his leadership role at ScaleBuild AI while also serving as Head of Strategy at Two Hands."

Mr. Assentato continued: "Throughout his career, Mr. Roy has held engineering and leadership roles at global technology leaders including Intel Corporation and Micron Technology, where he contributed to high-performance computing, semiconductor innovation, and large-scale enterprise technology initiatives. His background uniquely positions him to translate complex technological capabilities into disciplined, forward-looking business strategy."

"Ujjwal brings exceptional strategic insight combined with deep technical expertise. His leadership will help guide our long-term growth initiatives, strengthen our competitive positioning, and align emerging technologies with meaningful commercial opportunity."

Mr. Roy will oversee corporate strategy development, strategic partnerships, market expansion initiatives, competitive analysis, and cross-functional alignment to support sustainable value creation. He will work closely with executive leadership to refine the Company's strategic roadmap and identify high-impact growth opportunities.

"I am excited to contribute to Two Hands' next phase of growth," said Mr. Roy. "The Company has a strong foundation and significant opportunity ahead. I look forward to helping shape a strategy that drives innovation, operational excellence, and long-term impact."

Mr. Roy's appointment reflects Two Hands' commitment to strategic discipline, innovation, and technology-driven expansion.

The appointment was approved by the Company's board of directors.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTCID: TWOH) is a publicly traded company operating across the Canadian and U.S. markets. Along with existing activities Two Hands is focused on multi-vertical opportunities related to digital assets, fintech ventures as well as exploitation of intellectual property investments. Two Hands remains committed to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

1 https://ictframe.com/nepal-born-technology-visionary-appointed/

