Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax+ Now Available on Comcast's Entertainment Devices

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that Newsmax+, Newsmax's streaming service via its subscription app, is now available on Comcast's entertainment devices across the U.S., including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV.

The popular Newsmax+ is offered with a free trial and retails for $4.99 per month ($49.99/year). The Plus service includes the Newsmax channel live feed, Newsmax2, the company's free streaming channel, Newsmax en Espanol and World at War, a military history channel.

Newsmax+ has grown into a news and entertainment service offering family-friendly entertainment including many highly rated programs, documentaries, movies and classic series, including The Beverly Hillbillies, Bonanza, Dragnet and others.

"We're very excited that Newsmax+ is now available to millions of Xfinity and Xumo customers across the U.S.," said Andy Biggers, Newsmax's Senior Vice President of Distribution. "This enables us to reach a wide range of consumers, from streamers to pay-TV subscribers, all of whom can now subscribe and get immediate access to the Newsmax+ app on their TVs."

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

