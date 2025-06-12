Stagwell Inc.: PRophet, a Stagwell (STGW) Company, Completes Integration of UNICEPTA, Launches Unified Brand and Enhanced Media Intelligence Offering

UNICEPTA's Media Intelligence Capabilities Now Operate as 'PRophet Media Intelligence' Within the Comprehensive PRophet Comms Tech Suite

NEW YORK and COLOGNE, Germany, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRophet, a comms tech suite of essential, award-winning AI-powered software and services for modern communicators, today announced it has fully integrated UNICEPTA into the PRophet comms tech suite, following its acquisition of UNICEPTA in December 2024. UNICEPTA's offerings will now operate under the PRophet brand family as "PRophet Media Intelligence," joining a unified brand and enhanced suite of AI-powered software and services, positioning PRophet now as the third largest comms tech suite in the world.

The full PRophet Suite now houses three AI-powered SaaS and human-powered analytics solutions that empower PR and social media professionals to maximize their performance and productivity.

PRophet Media Intelligence (F/K/A UNICEPTA): Offers comprehensive global media monitoring, market intelligence, and social listening tools, delivering unmatched insights and analysis to communicators worldwide.

PRophet Earn : Deploys predictive, cognitive, and generative AI to help discover, target, and engage with the most relevant and interested high-authority journalists. and leading influencers.

: Deploys predictive, cognitive, and generative AI to help discover, target, and engage with the most relevant and interested high-authority journalists. and leading influencers. PRophet Influence: Powered by influencermarketing.ai, uses agentic-AI to power influencer discovery, analytics, brand safety, and tracking to inform and manage influencer marketing campaigns.

"Fully integrating UNICEPTA into PRophet allows us to provide clients with the technology, expertise and data they need to grow, protect and lead their enterprise communications," said Aaron Kwittken, Founder and Global CEO of PRophet. "Not only does this rebrand mark a major milestone for client offerings and services but also realizes our global vision of ushering in and empowering a new generation of communications engineers with the unified tools they need in today's complex media landscape."

This integration will also bring new roles to UNICEPTA's co-CEO's, Sebastian Rohwer and Alexander Peinemann. Sebastian will become Chief Client Services Officer and Managing Director, Central Europe of PRophet and Alexander will become Chief Operating Officer and Chief Transformation Officer of PRophet.

As part of this integration and brand migration, PRophet launched a new website and refreshed visual identity, reflecting the brand's evolution and commitment to innovation in the communications technology space.

With this integration and rebranding, PRophet enters a new phase of growth-firmly uniting global talent and markets, rapidly accelerating our mission to redefine what's possible and deliver what's next in modern communications.

For more information, visit www.prprophet.ai.

About PRophet

PRophet is a suite of AI-powered SaaS software and services designed to empower and support the next generation of human-led, AI-fed "communications engineers" working in the PR, social and influencer marketing community.

PRophet Media Intelligence (F/K/A UNICEPTA) is the largest provider of global media, market intelligence and social listening tools, delivering unmatched insights and analysis to communicators worldwide.

PRophet Earn harnesses predictive, cognitive and generative AI to help users discover, target and engage with high-authority journalists and leading influencers. This media relations solution creates and tests "mediable" PR content to predict journalist interest and sentiment.

PRophet Influence, powered by influencermarketing.ai, combines influencer discovery, analytics, brand safety and tracking technologies to inform and manage influencer campaigns with precision and performance in mind.

PRophet was awarded PRovoke Media's Innovation SABRE in 2023-2025, a 2024 Webby Award, and was included in PR News' 2024 Tech Hotlist. PRophet is headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington DC, London, Cologne, Berlin, Zurich, São Paulo and Shanghai and is part of The Marketing Cloud (TMC), a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Visit prprophet.ai to learn more.

