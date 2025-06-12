Anzeige
illumin Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO and NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX:ILLM, OTCQB:ILLMF) ("illumin" or "Corporation"), the advertising technology platform that enables you to win your next customer, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2025 (the "Meeting"), all director nominees proposed by the management of the Corporation were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:

NomineeVotes "For"% Votes ForVotes "Against"% Votes Against
Sheldon Pollack14,228,16898.969%148,2511.031%
David Andrews14,227,59398.965%148,8261.035%
Roger Dent10,794,94875.088%3,581,47124.912%
Tal Hayek14,216,27298.886%160,1471.114%
Paul Khawaja14,225,63498.951%150,7851.049%
Michele Tobin14,223,84499.008%142,5750.992%
Yishay Waxman14,216,59298.888%159,8271.112%

In addition, the other item of business at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of auditors of the Corporation was also approved, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor
Votes "For"% Votes ForVotes "Withhold"% Voted Withhold
17,061,55197.061%516,6252.939%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About illumin:

illumin is evolving the digital advertising landscape by empowering marketers to achieve transformative results through its customer-centric approach. Featuring a unified canvas built around the open web, illumin lets brands and agencies seamlessly plan, build, and execute campaigns across the entire marketing funnel-connecting programmatic channels, email, and social media within a single platform. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit illumin.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve HoseinDavid Hanover
Investor RelationsInvestor Relations - U.S.
illuminKCSA Strategic Communications
416-218-9888 x5313212-896-1220
investors@illumin.com dhanover@kcsa.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
