

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation moderated in May to the lowest level in five months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 2.2 percent rise in April.



The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 2.4 percent fall transport costs and a 1.9 percent fall in clothing and footwear. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 4.0 percent from 3.4 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the consumer price inflation was 1.9 percent.



EU-harmonized inflation moderated to 1.4 percent from 2.0 percent in the prior month, as estimated initially.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in May after rising 0.4 percent in April.



