

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection's El Paso Field Office has issued a warning against attempting illegal entry into the United States from across the border on trains.



CBP said its issuing the warning after a recent incident. On June 6, CBP officers assigned to rail operations arrested a Mexican man attempting to enter without inspection on a cargo train, via the Union Pacific Railway in El Paso.



The undocumented illegal alien was concealed in a hollow space at the end of an empty hopper, and records checks revealed that he had a prior immigration arrest and deportation.



The alien was charged with 8 USC 1326 (illegal entry after removal).



'Attempting to enter the United States without inspection via a cargo train is not only illegal, but it is also very dangerous,' said CBP El Paso Field Office Assistant Director for Border Security, Samuel Cleaves. 'Aliens attempting to board moving trains sometimes slip and have limbs severed. As temperatures rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the risk of death from heat stroke or dehydration increases. Also, cargo can shift and injure or trap aliens. Finally, when discovered, the alien will face certain consequences for illegally entering the United States under Title 8 of the U.S. Code. It is not worth the risk.'



According to CBP data, 143 people attempting to enter the United States without inspection were taken into custody in FY2024. So far in FY2025, 43 people have been detained whle trying to make illegal entry into the U.S. on trains.



