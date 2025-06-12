DP World's Water Stewardship: Driving Global Impact From Source to Sea

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / DP World

Water is foundational to life, and to the flow of trade. More than three-quarters (80%) of global trade occurs at sea, and 40% of the world's jobs are powered by water-reliant sectors (e.g., agriculture, fishing, tourism). But access to reliable water systems is far from universal - half the world's population faces severe water scarcity, and 0.5% of the earth's water is freshwater.

At DP World, we prioritize sustainable water stewardship that protects critical ecosystems and ensures clean, equitable water access for the communities where we operate.

Our Framework to Safeguard the World's Water

Through our Source to Sea framework, we are creating a truly sustainable Blue Economy that:

Restores water ecosystems, enhancing natural carbon sinks, and protecting against soil erosion and sea level rise.

Supports biodiversity and sustains local water-reliant economies.

Invests in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure to support human health and reduce pollution in rivers, lakes, and seas.

From Theory to Action: Sustainable Water Projects in our Communities

We have a deep commitment to improving water infrastructure in the communities where we operate. In Berbera, Somaliland, we deployed four Atmospheric Water Generators producing over 300,000 liters of clean drinking water annually, while local infrastructure upgrades increased the community's water supply by 60%.

On Puna Island in Ecuador, over 150,000 mangrove seedlings are being planted to protect against sea-level rise, nurture marine life, and preserve livelihoods tied to fishing. In Niassa Province, Mozambique, we're investing in climate-resilient WASH infrastructure, reaching over 13,500 people through healthcare centers.

Partnering on a Global Scale

We are scaling these efforts through strategic partnerships. With WaterAid, we've launched a three-year initiative to expand WASH programs to other water-stressed regions. By 2030, DP World will invest over $5 million in WASH programs, aiming to benefit more than 250,000 people globally.

As a signatory of the CEO Water Mandate and a founding member of the Water Resilience Coalition, DP World is embedding water stewardship into every layer of our operations.

Water intersects every sustainable development goal - from health and gender equity to climate resilience and biodiversity. At DP World, we'll continue to show what's possible when businesses buy in to protecting our shared water future.

