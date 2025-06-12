Eaton Corporation: Eaton To Help Power Resilient Energy Future for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Power system project supports ongoing, $12.8 billion ATLNext airport expansion and modernization initiative

Airport-wide standardization on Eaton Brightlayer digitalization solutions to enhance reliability and streamline maintenance

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Intelligent power management company Eaton announced today it was awarded multiple contracts valued at approximately $25 million to help Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport enhance and expand its electrical infrastructure. Eaton is providing comprehensive engineering services and electrical solutions to support the airport's broader modernization efforts - establishing a resilient energy backbone with the real-time data and intelligent tools needed to optimize energy efficiency, accommodate future growth and enhance overall performance.

Eaton's work is contributing to the airport's ongoing $12.8 billion ATLNext initiative, which includes improvements to terminals and concourses, construction of a new administration building, expansion and electrification of the South Terminal Parking Lot, and the implementation of intelligent power monitoring across the entire facility's footprint. The airport is standardizing on Eaton Brightlayer digitalization solutions to integrate thousands of intelligent devices into a single monitoring platform that provides centralized insights and proactive troubleshooting to reduce downtime and operational risks.

"As one of the world's busiest airports, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport requires a modern, resilient and intelligent energy ecosystem," said Angie McMillin, president of Energy Solutions and Services at Eaton. "By leveraging our proven power management solutions and collaborative relationship with the customer, we're confident the project's comprehensive approach will establish a future-proof electrical foundation to support safe and efficient operations for years to come."

Eaton is providing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with the electrical infrastructure, services and expertise needed to safely modernize and expand its facilities, including:

Brightlayer electrical power monitoring system (EPMS) software and intelligent devices enabling the actionable energy insights needed to help avoid unplanned downtime, optimize energy efficiency and streamline maintenance.

Critical power distribution infrastructure including medium- and low-voltage switchgear, switchboards, panelboards, medium-voltage transformers, and other essential components.

Integrated preventive maintenance and safety solutions supporting continuous thermal monitoring for real-time equipment health diagnostics and arc flash risk mitigation.

Expert engineering services to streamline equipment installation and startup, alongside comprehensive power system assessments and electrical safety studies to optimize power system performance and resilience.

Local manufacturing leveraging Eaton's Atlanta satellite manufacturing facility to support equipment delivery and streamline project scheduling.

To learn more about how Eaton is transforming building power systems into sources of lasting value, visit Eaton.com/Buildings.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Eaton is supporting the expansion and modernization of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with electrical solutions designed to maintain energy security, optimize efficiency, support future growth and enhance performance. Image courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

