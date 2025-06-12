

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A mood of caution prevails in world markets amidst geopolitical tensions, trade related uncertainty and weak economic data from the U.S.



Wall Street Futures have slipped. Major markets in Europe are trading with losses. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index dropped close to a percent to trade near the 52-week low. Bond yields eased emphatically. Crude oil prices declined after the massive surge a day earlier. Gold extended gains amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,619.00, down 0.58% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,005.60, down 0.28% Germany's DAX at 23,752.77, down 0.93% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,863.56, down 0.01% France's CAC 40 at 7,738.72, down 0.48% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,351.85, down 0.77% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,173.09, down 0.65% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,565.10, down 0.31% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,402.66, up 0.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,035.38, down 1.36%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1612, up 1.07% GBP/USD at 1.3609, up 0.41% USD/JPY at 143.32, down 0.84% AUD/USD at 0.6527, up 0.35% USD/CAD at 1.3624, down 0.34% Dollar Index at 97.69, down 0.96%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.356%, down 1.25% Germany at 2.4750%, down 2.44% France at 3.190%, down 1.15% U.K. at 4.4910%, down 1.36% Japan at 1.449%, down 0.75%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $68.67, down 1.58%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $67.04, down 1.63%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,409.00, up 1.95%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $107,144.86, down 2.37% Ethereum at $2,737.28, down 2.52% XRP at $2.23, down 3.99% BNB at $663.98, down 0.75% Solana at $158.77, down 4.36%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News