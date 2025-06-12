Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE) ("the Company"), is pleased to announce it has received the official compliance determination letter from NASDAQ confirming that the Company now meets full compliance and has satisfied all of the requirements under Listing Rules 5450(b)(3)(C), 5810(c)(3)(A) and 5450(a)(1).

As referenced within our press release dated June 6, the Company regained compliance with listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C), regarding the minimum market value of its publicly held shares, on May 27, 2025. In addition, compliance was achieved with listing Rules 5450(a)(1) and 5810(c)(3)(A), regarding the minimum bid price of the Company's shares, on May 23, 2025.

The receipt of NASDAQ's full compliance determination allows the Company to expedite the completion of its transformative strategic merger with Palm Global, accelerate its growth plans, and build on the success of its recent restructuring and strategic pivot.

Lionel Kambeitz, Executive Chairman and CEO of Above Food, commented: "Achievement of full compliance marks a significant milestone as we continue to execute on our restructuring and ambitious growth plans. Following our recent restructuring and return towards profitability, regaining full compliance now allows us to execute on a number of key strategic objectives, including the completion of our transformational merger with Palm Global. We anticipate completing the merger in the coming days, marking a pivotal step in our mission to become a global leader in food, agritech, and fintech."

Peter Knez, Chairman and CEO of Palm Global Technologies, commented: "Since beginning our journey with Above Food earlier this year, the Company has made significant strides, completing its restructuring, eliminating corporate debt and transitioning to profitability. With full NASDAQ compliance now secured and no further hurdles ahead, we eagerly anticipate finalizing the merger and leveraging our exceptional position to become a global leader in AI powered agri-tech, food-tech, and fintech markets."

About Above Food Ingredients Inc.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE) is an ingredient company that delivers products made with real, nutritious, flavorful ingredients produced with transparency. The Company's vision is to create a healthier world - one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a robust chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, and proprietary seed development capabilities that leverage the power of artificial intelligence-driven genomics and agronomy, the Company delivers nutritious ingredients to businesses and consumers with traceability and sustainability.

About Palm Global

Palm Global is a next-generation innovator in financial products, platforms, AgTech and sustainability, operating out of San Francisco, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore. With Palm Global's platforms it delivers highly scalable solutions that drive economic empowerment and financial inclusion for all.

As part of its offering, Palm Global's AgTech division serves millions of farmers across Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Americas, facilitating access to credit, insurance, and advanced agricultural technologies through its platforms and super-apps, driving sustainable growth and food security at scale.

Through strategic partnerships with governments, global institutions, and NGOs, Palm Global is accelerating the adoption of digital solutions that transform global agriculture and strengthen financial resilience in underserved markets. The Palm Global website is available at www.palmglobal.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "could," "will be," will continue," and similar expressions and include, without limitation, statements about the ability of or expectations regarding the future performance of our business and operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. You should carefully consider all of the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Nothing herein should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results in such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255358

SOURCE: Above Food Ingredients Inc.