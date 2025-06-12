

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed three executive orders that is aimed to accelerate domestic drone production, secure U.S. airspace, and regain the United States' dominance in supersonic technology.



'Decades of regulatory gridlock have grounded advancements in drones, flying cars, and supersonic flight in the U.S. With today's EOs, the Trump Administration is giving America's innovators greater ability to test, develop, and commercialize these cutting-edge aircrafts that will reshape aviation,' said White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios. 'President Trump's actions will unleash a new era of American aviation dominance, fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and protecting our national security'.



Burdensome red tape has hindered homegrown drone innovation and grounded progress in supersonic flight for generations, the White House said. The executive orders that Trump signed on Wednesday will help accelerate domestic drone innovation, secure supply chains, reduce reliance on hostile nations, repeal regulations that stalled supersonic flight, and assert U.S. leadership in emerging aviation sectors. They are also expected to empower U.S. domestic drone economy to assist with critical infrastructure, emergency response, and long-distance cargo and medical delivery.



The executive orders also create a pilot program testing flying cars, also known as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, for EMS, air taxis, cargo, and defense logistics.



Additionally, these orders address the growing threats from criminal, terrorist, and foreign misuse of drones inside U.S. airspace, according to the White House. The Trump administration is taking action to secure the borders against aerial threats by cracking down on unlawful drone activity and prioritizing real-time detection and identification of drones, it added.



