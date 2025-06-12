

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), a prominent electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced a strategic partnership with Hangzhou Yunshenchu Technology Co., Ltd. - DEEP Robotics, a leader in embodied AI and robotics.



This collaboration marks Kandi's shift toward intelligent-equipment manufacturing, building on its legacy in off-road vehicles and its global production and distribution infrastructure.



Through this alliance, the companies aim to co-develop two innovative product lines for North America: smart golf caddie robots and quadruped security inspection robots. Kandi will handle hardware customization, large-scale manufacturing, and channel distribution using its facilities in China, Taiwan, and Texas, alongside its U.S. subsidiary SC Autosports. DEEP Robotics will contribute advanced motion control, navigation, AI, and environmental perception technologies.



DEEP Robotics, established in 2017 in Hangzhou, has gained recognition for its industrial-grade robots, including the X30, which has been deployed in SP Group's cable tunnels in Singapore. Their experience in power-tunnel inspections, emergency response, and public safety aligns with the growing demand in North America, which leads the global market for bionic quadruped robots.



Together, the companies are poised to tap into a rapidly expanding market. The global quadruped robot sector is projected to grow from $2.61 billion in 2025 to nearly $12 billion by 2034, with North America holding the largest share. The golf caddie robot will enhance golf-course operations and customer interaction, while the quadruped security robot aims to enable autonomous, round-the-clock infrastructure monitoring.



Kandi CEO Feng Chen highlighted DEEP Robotics' expertise in intelligent mobility, noting their combined potential to create globally competitive products. DEEP Robotics emphasized the strategic value of Kandi's market reach and manufacturing strength. Both firms plan to iterate on their technology and expand local deployment, aiming for long-term growth and global market leadership in service robotics.



