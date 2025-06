CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) Thursday confirmed it is in contact with Air India concerning Flight 171 and expressed readiness to provide support.



The company extended its thoughts to the passengers, crew, first responders, and everyone impacted by the incident.



BA is currently trading at $204.86, or 4.27% lower on the NYSE.



