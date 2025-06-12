Anzeige
WKN: 189946 | ISIN: CA09950M3003
10.06.25
Boralex Inc.: Boralex Appoints Robin Deveaux as Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America

MONTREAL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Deveaux as Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America. He succeeds Hugues Girardin, who will retire on December 31, 2025. Until then, M. Girardin will act as Transition Advisor to senior management to ensure a smooth and effective handover of responsibilities.

A seasoned finance professional, Robin Deveaux brings over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy and professional services sectors. He is being promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager after having served as Vice President, Finance, and subsequently as Senior Vice President, Finance and Asset Management for North America at Boralex.

Since joining Boralex, Robin has stood out for his inclusive leadership, strategic thinking, and ability to drive projects forward in a fast-evolving environment. These qualities will remain key in his new role, as the Company prepares to unveil its 2030 Strategy.

"I am honoured by the trust placed in me, and I approach this new challenge with a great deal of humility. I have deep respect for Hugues's accomplishments and for the expertise of our teams. Together, we will continue to drive our mission forward - with ambition, discipline, and a strong commitment to collaboration, proximity with the community, and excellence in project execution.," said Robin Deveaux.

See Robin Deveaux's full biography

Following an outstanding 34-year career, Hugues Girardin leaves behind a strong and inspiring legacy. A key player in Boralex's growth, he played a major role in developing, building, and promoting the Company's assets. He was consistently driven by a commitment to strengthen community engagement, create lasting value for investors and stakeholders, and unite teams around a common vision.

"It has been a great source of pride to support Boralex's growth over the years and to contribute, in my role, to the development of increasingly innovative renewable energy projects that bring lasting benefits to the regions that host them. I'm pleased to pass the baton to Robin, whose leadership and vision are closely aligned with the Company's ambitions," said Hugues Girardin.

"I want to sincerely thank Hugues for his unwavering dedication and outstanding contributions to our collective success. I also congratulate Robin on his appointment - his passion for our mission, combined with his expertise, will be tremendous assets for Boralex's future," concluded Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by more than 50% to 3.2 GW. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of more than 8 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, discipline, expertise and diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For more information

MEDIA
Camille Laventure
Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications

Boralex inc.

438 883-8580
camille.laventure@boralex.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed1cb8e6-af99-47fb-9cdf-977c1cc6459c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d3963fe-f8c5-4480-a3e5-7fea86baf494

Source: Boralex inc.


Robin DeveauxHugues Girardin
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
