DMS GROUP: INITIATION OF COVERAGE OF THE STOCK BY ODDO BHF



June 12, 2025 - 6:00 pm - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS and FR001400IAQ8 - DMSBS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for Digital Radiology and Bone Densitometry, announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by ODDO BHF.



The study, entitled "Imaging2027 a return to basics that promises growth", validates the group's transformation strategy. It comes with a recommendation: Outperform.

This new initiation of coverage marks DMS Group's desire to strengthen the stock market visibility of its stock as well as to broaden its base of French and European investors. DMS Group recalls that Euroland Corporate is also following the stock with a buy recommendation and a price target of €1.80.

ODDO BHF is a French and European player, recognized for its expertise in the European Mid Cap segment.

ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.

In 2024, DMS Group achieved a consolidated turnover of €46.1 million, 75% of which was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA-PME.

On June 13, 2023, DMS Group granted Warrants for Shares listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR001400IAQ8 - ticker: DMSBS) and exercisable until September 12, 2025.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.

