Football fans in the UK will be able to watch every match of this summer's FIFA Club World Cup FREE on DAZN - with an all-star team of legends and top pundits bringing them all the action

John Obi Mikel, Sami Khedira, Ronaldo, and Christian Vieri will headline DAZN's UK and global English-language coverage of the newly-expanded 32-team tournament, which kicks off in Miami on June 14.

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports streaming giant - which holds exclusive worldwide rights to the competition in a ground-breaking deal with FIFA - will stream all 63 games live and free to fans in the UK and globally.

DAZN's English-language global coverage will be fronted by:

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel

Germany's World Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup winner Sami Khedira

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo

Italian goalscorer Christian Vieri, and many more.

The commentary team will be led by Conor McNamara, with co-commentary from ex-Premier League stars and international players including Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green, Danny Higginbotham, Don Hutchison, Jonas Olsson and former Lioness Anita Asante.

Presenters confirmed include Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers, Olivia Buzaglo and James Richardson - bolstered by a world-class roster of commentary and punditry talent.

Fans can also get their transfer fix with a special DAZN Transfer show hosted by Fabrizio Romano, which has run daily from June 3-10 ahead of the tournament.

John Obi Mikel, who played in the competition for Chelsea in 2012, said:

"I'm excited to join DAZN's UK team covering this year's FIFA Club World Cup. I was lucky enough to appear in the competition for Chelsea after we won the Champions League in 2012, and as a fan, I can't wait to see who is crowned the world's best club.

"It's also a great source of pride that Africa will have its highest ever representation in the competition - what a platform for players from my continent to test themselves against the world's greatest."

Pete Oliver, CEO of Growth Markets at DAZN, added:

"With less than three days to go until the competition kicks off, we're delighted to announce our stellar UK broadcast team for our coverage of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

"As the global home of football, we're determined to give audiences around the world the very best viewer experience, and with a line-up featuring some of the best footballing and broadcast talent, UK fans will enjoy world-class commentary and analysis to match the action on the pitch."

The line-up, as it stands, is as follows:

Hosts: Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers, Olivia Buzaglo and James Richardson

Commentators: Conor McNamara, Rich Wolfenden, Dan O'Hagan, Mike Minay, Pete Odgers, Brandon Smith, Joe Speight, Jess Charman?

Co-commentators: Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green, Danny Higginbotham, Don Hutchison, Jonas Olsson, Anita Asante

Broadcast Talent: John Obi Mikel, Sami Khedira, Christian Vieri, Ronaldo, Shay Given, Callum Wilson, Claude Makélélé, Kleberson, Mamadou Sakho, Lianne Sanderson and others

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 takes place from June 14 to July 13, across 12 venues in 11 US cities - with Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City among the contenders.

Fans can sign up now at www.dazn.com.

