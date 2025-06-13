Anzeige
WKN: A40ZNY | ISIN: US04272H2040
NASDAQ
12.06.25 | 21:59
9,330 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.06.2025 00:02 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street Launches Arrive AI TV Commercials Across its Full Media Ecosystem

The campaign will air nationally on CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg, and inside NTTS's weekly investor-focused television broadcasts-along with distribution across New to The Street's 2.6M YouTube subscriber channel.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / New to The Street, a leading multi-platform financial media brand, proudly announces the launch of a new national commercial campaign for its featured client, Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI). The high-impact TV commercial will be distributed across major financial news networks including CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg, and will be fully integrated into New to The Street's weekly syndicated TV series reaching more than 220 million U.S. homes.

View commercial now:

The spot will also air across New to The Street's powerful digital network-including its YouTube channel with over 2.6 million subscribers, one of the largest financial video audiences in the world.

The campaign shines a spotlight on Arrive AI's patented autonomous delivery platform, emphasizing its smart mailbox technology, U.S. patent portfolio, and its game-changing use cases in healthcare, e-commerce, and temperature-sensitive logistics. It's a critical moment of visibility for the company as it accelerates commercialization and expands across new sectors.

"Arrive AI is one of the most compelling companies we've ever featured," said Vince Caruso, Creator and Host of New to The Street. "This TV campaign will bring their message to millions of investors, partners, and consumers across all our channels-network TV, outdoor, digital, and our 2.6M-strong YouTube community. We're proud to help tell their story at scale."

The commercial will be seen:

  • Inside New to The Street's nationally broadcast segments on FOX Business and Bloomberg

  • On CNBC through targeted prime-time media placements

  • Digitally across New to The Street's YouTube Channel (2.6M+ subscribers)

  • Programmatically distributed across OTT platforms and digital pre-roll

  • Through Accel Media's iconic outdoor billboard network including Times Square and NYC Financial District

The full-scale media rollout is expected to support upcoming milestones for Arrive AI, including new strategic partnerships, vertical expansion, and additional product announcements.

About Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI):
Arrive AI is building the future of smart logistics with its patented Arrive Points-AI-powered mailboxes designed to securely manage both autonomous and traditional package deliveries. With eight issued patents and a growing presence in healthcare, e-commerce, and industrial delivery, Arrive AI is revolutionizing last-mile fulfillment infrastructure.

About New to The Street:
New to The Street is a nationally televised business show that features public and private companies, airing as sponsored programming on FOX Business, Bloomberg, and CNBC. It also operates one of the largest financial YouTube channels in the U.S. with over 2.6 million subscribers, supported by robust earned media, digital distribution, and outdoor advertising in Times Square and the NYC Financial District.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
PR, New to The Street
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

Investor Contact:
Dan O'Toole, CEO, Arrive AI
ir@arrive.ai

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-launches-arrive-ai-tv-commercials-across-its-full-media-ecos-1039157

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
