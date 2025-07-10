Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI selects Synoptek as a Strategic IT Partner to Power Global Expansion

INDIANAPOLIS, IN AND COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) - a pioneering autonomous delivery network anchored by Arrive Points - has selected Synoptek as a strategic IT partner to enable its rapid growth and global ambitions. Synoptek will provide Arrive AI with all the IT solutions it needs to support its business.

With a recent injection of up to $40 million in funding from Streeterville Capital, Arrive AI is entering a critical growth phase. The company is preparing to launch its patented, autonomous delivery platform later this summer and expects to triple its staff size.

"Synoptek's strategic approach, deep expertise, robust tech stack and strong partnerships with Microsoft and ServiceNow made it a clear choice," said Mark Hamm, COO of Arrive AI. "We were searching for a partner who could move at our pace and help us build a resilient IT foundation for global expansion. After conducting an exhaustive search, we knew Synoptek would be the partner we were looking for to provide all of IT capabilities we need to take our business to the next level"

Under the three-year agreement, Synoptek will contribute to the solution definition, implementation and IT management, including, cybersecurity, enterprise-grade IT and 24/7 AI-enabled managed services operations. This engagement deepens Synoptek's presence in the high-growth logistics and manufacturing sector and aligns with its mission to deliver smart, secure and connected IT environments.

"We're proud to serve as an extension of the Arrive AI team," said Salil Godika, CEO at Synoptek. "Together, we are building a resilient and secure IT backbone that supports innovation and scale. We deliver focused solutions that incorporate exceptional customer experiences, digital application engineering, and agile infrastructure. We are committed to providing Arrive AI with the technology foundation it needs to grow with confidence."

Synoptek will provide advisory services and information sharing around security, AI and application innovation as Arrive AI continues to push boundaries in the AI transportation and logistics space.

-30-

About Arrive AI: Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com .

Media contact: Cheryl Reed at media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

About Synoptek: Synoptek is a global, full-service business and digital technology solutions provider and advisory firm that helps companies envision, transform, and evolve their customer experiences, application ecosystems, and infrastructures. As a systems integrator and managed technology provider, Synoptek partners with organizations worldwide, helping them navigate the ever-changing technology landscape and build solid tech foundations for their businesses.

With its comprehensive offerings, global workforce, and strategic technology partnerships, Synoptek helps companies optimize their IT environments and enable innovation through technology. With growth, ownership, inclusiveness, and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements (including statements related to the closing, and the anticipated benefits to the Company, of the private placement described herein) related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-selects-synoptek-as-a-strategic-it-partner-to-power-glo-1047458