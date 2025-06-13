

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production and foreign trade from the euro area and final inflation figures from Germany and France are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices and wholesale prices for May. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation remained unchanged at 2.1 percent.



At 2.45 am ET, final inflation figures are due from France. The statistical office is expected to confirm that the CPI inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in May from 0.8 percent in April.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final consumer prices for May. According to preliminary estimate, consumer price inflation was 1.9 percent, down from 2.2 percent in April.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT is slated to release foreign trade figures for April. The trade surplus is expected to fall to EUR 2.7 billion from EUR 3.66 billion in March.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production and foreign trade figures. Economists expect industrial output to fall 1.6 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 2.6 percent rise in March. The trade surplus is seen at EUR 18.2 billion compared to EUR 36.8 billion in March.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News