

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to 9-day lows of 0.6457 against the U.S. dollar and 92.32 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6527 and 93.40, respectively.



The aussie slipped to a 10-day low of 1.0745 against the NZ dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 1.0762.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to near 1-1/2-month lows of 1.7883 and 0.8805 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7786 and 0.8874, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the kiwi, 1.85 against the euro and 0.85 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News