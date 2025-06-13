

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.9238 against the euro, from Thursday's closing value of 1.9141.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 9-day lows of 0.6005 and 85.85 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6065 and 86.79, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.94 against the euro, 0.59 against the greenback and 84.00 against the yen.



