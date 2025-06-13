

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased in April after a renewed decline in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 1.0 percent decline in March, which was the first fall in five months.



Among the individual components, finance and insurance, living and amusement-related services, information and communications, business-related services, and wholesale trade increased.



On the other side, transport and postal activities and real estate, medical, health care and welfare, and utilities showed decreases.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News