

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 3-day high of 164.95 against the euro, from Thursday's closing value of 166.12.



Against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar, the yen advanced to 8-day highs of 193.78, 142.80 and 104.80 from yesterday's closing quotes of 195.02, 143.09 and 105.25, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 163.00 against the euro, 191.00 against the pound, 141.00 against the greenback and 103.00 against the loonie.



