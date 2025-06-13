

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Consequent to the dividend payment for fiscal 2024, German property company LEG Immobilien SE (LEG.DE) on Friday announced an adjustment to the conversion price of its 400 million euros convertible bond due on September 1.



Effective as of June 12, the new conversion price is 112.9577 euros, reduced from 113.2516 euros earlier. In accordance with this adjustment, the Reference Dividend has also been reduced to 2.62 euros, from 2.63 euros.



On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, LEG.DE closed Thursday's trading down 4 percent at 71.00 euros.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News