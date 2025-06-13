

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L), a provider of high technology products and systems for industry and research, reported Friday lower profit in fiscal 2025, despite higher revenues. Orders also were higher, and the firm lifted dividend.



Looking ahead, the company said robust demand and resulting orderbook provide good visibility for the year ahead.



Further, the firm said it is confident to achieve the mid-term outcomes outlined in June 2024, including organic revenue growth of 5-8 percent CAGR, and adjusted operating margin improvement to 20 percent+.



In fiscal 2025, profit before taxation declined to 39.8 million pounds from last year's 71.3 million pounds. Earnings per share dropped to 44.3 pence from 86.5 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 83.4 million pounds, compared to 83.3 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 111.1 pence, compared to 107.5 pence in the previous year.



Adjusted operating profit grew 2.4 percent year-over-year to 82.2 million pounds.



Revenue exceeded 500 million pounds for the first time, reaching 500.6 million pounds, up 6.4 percent from last year's 470.4 million pounds. Revenues increased 6.5 percent at OCC.



Orders grew 1 percent from last year to 463.7 million pounds.



Further, the company said the Board remains confident in the long-term performance of the business and has proposed a final dividend of 17.1p per share, higher than last year's 15.9p per share.



This results in a total dividend of 22.2p, an year-over-year growth of 6.7 percent. The final dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on August 19 to shareholders on the register as at July 11.



The company plans to commence the recently announced up to 50 million pounds share buyback programme shortly.



