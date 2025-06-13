

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 1-year high of 177.63 against the yen and a 3-week high of 0.9308 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 177.16 and 0.9376, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to more than a 1-month high of 1.0932 and nearly a 2-month high of 0.8056 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.1008 and 0.8077, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 179.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the euro, 1.07 against the pound and 0.79 against the greenback.



