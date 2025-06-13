Stockholm, 13 June 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Enity Holding AB (ticker name: ENITY) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Enity is a mid cap company within the Financials sector. Enity is the 21st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025.

Enity is a specialist mortgage provider operating in the Nordic region, creating innovative and inclusive mortgage solutions for approximately 33,000 customers across Sweden, Norway and Finland. Enity commenced operations in 2005, with a mission to provide sustainable access to the housing market for the underpenetrated, high-growth segment of borrowers not always well-served by high-street banks, despite low risk and strong potential. Enity serves its customers through a differentiated product offering across three brands: Bluestep Bank in all its geographies, Bank2 in Norway and 60plusbanken in Sweden.

"Today marks an important milestone in Enity's more than 20-year journey. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built so far. With over 25,000 new shareholders, our listing on Nasdaq Stockholm strengthens our ability to accelerate growth and broaden our impact of making the housing market more accessible to those often left behind by traditional banks," says Björn Lander, CEO of Enity.

"We warmly welcome Enity to the Main Market of Nasdaq Stockholm. It is truly a pleasure to see a leading provider of specialist mortgages become part of Stockholm's vibrant and robust capital markets. With this IPO, our goal is to enhance Enity's visibility and provide them with greater access to global investors," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com