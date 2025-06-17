EQT-backed Enity, a leading Nordic specialist mortgage provider, goes public on Nasdaq Stockholm

Enity Holding AB (publ), the largest specialist mortgage provider in Sweden, Norway, and Finland, began trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 13 June 2025.

The offering, which was priced at SEK 57 per share, was oversubscribed more than ten times. The share price closed today, on 17 June 2025, at SEK 71.88 per share, implying a market capitalization of SEK 3.6 billion.

As part of the offering, the main shareholder (indirectly controlled by EQT (as defined below)) sold shares totaling approximately SEK 1.7 billion (assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option). This will result in aggregate gross proceeds of c. SEK 1.2 billion to EQT (assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option).

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT VII (or "EQT") portfolio company Enity Holding AB (publ) ("Enity" or the "Company"), the largest specialist mortgage provider in Sweden, Norway, and Finland, began trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 13 June 2025. As part of the offering, the main shareholder, indirectly controlled by EQT, sold shares totaling approximately SEK 1.7 billion (assuming full exercise of the overallotment option).

The offering, which was priced at SEK 57 per share, attracted very strong interest from Swedish and international institutional investors as well as the general public in Sweden and Finland, and was oversubscribed more than ten times. As a result of the offering, Enity has more than 25,000 shareholders. The share price closed today, on 17 June 2025, at SEK 71.88 per share, implying a market capitalization of SEK 3.6 billion.

EQT acquired Enity, then known as Bluestep Bank, in November 2017. During EQT's ownership, Enity has been transformed into a modern, inclusive, pure-play specialist mortgage provider, enabling people who are not always well-served by the high-street banks to own their home and refinance their unsecured debt. Enity has expanded organically into new geographies, including Finland, and completed the strategic acquisitions of Bank2 and Eiendomsfinans in 2023 and 2025, respectively, strengthening Enity's position in Norway. Further, the Company has expanded its mortgage-focused portfolio with an equity release product and included savings accounts as a part of its product offering.

With EQT's support, Enity has also made significant investments into developing a modern, scalable, cloud-based operating model to become a truly digital specialist mortgage bank, whilst maintaining its low-risk assets and underwriting skills and forging a path of stable and profitable growth. Today, Enity is a profitable market leader based on the size of its mortgage loan portfolio, with lending to the public of SEK 29.3 billion as of 31 March 2025, in a steadily growing market.

Vesa Koskinen, Partner in the EQT Private Equity advisory team, commented: "The listing is a natural next step in Enity's journey and reflects the strength of its business model, technology platform, and its ability to continue creating long-term value through responsible growth and inclusive lending."

