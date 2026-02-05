Enity Holding AB: Enity Holding's year-end and Q4 results 2025

Record full-year results and in line with all financial targets

Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024

Net interest income increased by 4.7% to SEK 307m driven by lending growth, although negatively affected by a weaker NOK and somewhat lower margins.

Operating expenses rose mainly due to the acquisition of Eiendomsfinans in May, as well as increased marketing spend to capture future growth opportunities.

Net credit losses were stable at SEK 18m (17). The credit loss ratio LTM was 0.26% (0.16%).

Adjusted operating profit decreased by -4% and amounted to SEK 121m (127).

Net profit amounted to SEK 112m (14).

The tax for the quarter was positively impacted by a one-off effect, also including estimated adjustments of income tax from previous years.

FY 2025 compared to FY 2024

Lending to the public adjusted for currency effects increased by 10.0%.

Net interest income increased by 9.3% at a stable margin.

Good scalability proven with a lower adjusted C/I ratio at 46.3% (51.5%), excluding Eiendomsfinans 2025.

Adjusted operating profit rose by 16.9%

Adjusted RoTE was 19.2% (16.6).

In February the remaining shares in Uno Finans AS are expected to be acquired, meaning Uno Finans will be 100% integrated in Enity's numbers as of March 2026.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.40 per share, corresponding to a dividend ratio of 20% - in line with the policy

Q4 Q3 Q4 Jan-Dec Jan-Dec SEKm 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Lending to the public 30,611 30,514 28,832 30,611 28,832 Deposits from the public 24,517 24,143 23,203 24,517 23,203 Net interest income 306.5 308.2 292.9 1,218.2 1,114.7 Net interest margin (%) 4.0% 4.1% 4.1% 4.1% 4.1% Operating expenses -202.9 -174.1 -191.3 -782.8 -695.7 Operating profit 103.0 137.6 83.2 430.6 393.6 Profit/loss for the period 112.5 113.0 13.6 351.7 255.6 Credit losses, % 0.26% 0.26% 0.16% 0.26% 0.16% Adjusted C/I ratio (%)¹ 56.9% 45.9% 50.8% 48.2% 51.5% Adjusted RoTE (%)¹ 16.4% 21.4% 16.9% 19.2% 16.6% CET1 ratio, % 14.1% 15.1% 16.7% 14.1% 16.7% Adjusted operating expenses¹ -184.7 -148.3 -148.3 -620.3 -582.8 Adjusted operating profit¹ 121.2 163.4 126.6 593.1 507.4 Adjusted operating profit less tax¹ 96.2 129.7 100.5 471.0 402.9 Total capital ratio 17.4% 18.6% 18.7% 17.4% 18.7% Earnings per share 2.13 2.13 0.28 10.59 5.11 Number of employees² 285 275 258 285 258

This disclosure contains information that Enity Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 2026-02-05 07:00 CET.

All about the report

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in the following event:

Enity, Audiocast with teleconference today at 09:00 CET

Björn Lander, Enity's CEO, and Pontus Sardal, CFO, will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation and Q&A will be conducted in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. You can ask written questions via the webcast.

https://enity.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/enity/q4-report-2025/dial-in

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lander, CEO

+46 (0)73 673 1899

bjorn.lander@enity.com

Pontus Sardal, CFO

+46 (0)70 149 9315

pontus.sardal@enity.com

Sofia Svavar, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)70 761 80 53

sofia.svavar@enity.com

Or visit: www.enity.com

About Enity

Enity is a challenger in the Nordic mortgage market, with a vision to make mortgages accessible to more people - regardless of employment type, financial background or age. Through a portfolio of mortgage banks, Enity offers a modern alternative to traditional banks. Since the group was founded as Bluestep Bostadslån in Stockholm in 2005, its operations have expanded to Norway and Finland, with 60plusbanken added in Sweden and Norwegian Bank2 joining the group in April 2024. Enity Bank Group is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). Additional information about Enity can be found on the corporate website https://enity.com