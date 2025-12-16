Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
16.12.25 | 18:25
30,770 Euro
-0,26 % -0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,74030,85018:46
30,73030,85018:46
PR Newswire
16.12.2025 18:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT completes sale of shares in Enity Holding AB (publ)

  • The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. SEK 664 million to the Main Shareholder, of which EQT VII received c. SEK 565 million

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly HoldCo Pte. Ltd (the "Main Shareholder"), an affiliate of the EQT VII fund ("EQT VII") is pleased to announce the completion of the placement of 8,000,000 shares (the "Shares") in Enity Holding AB (publ) (STO: ENITY) for aggregate gross proceeds of c. SEK 664 million via an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placing").

As a part of the Placing, EQT VII received gross proceeds of c. SEK 565 million. The settlement of the Shares was completed on 16 December 2025. ABG Sundal Collier AB, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB acted as Joint Bookrunners, in the Placing.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-sale-of-shares-in-enity-holding-ab--publ-,c4282750

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4282750/3845916.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-completes-sale-of-shares-in-enity-holding-ab-publ-302643745.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.