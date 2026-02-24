Enity Holding AB: Enity acquires full ownership of Uno Finans AS

Enity has, in line with previous communications, completed the acquisition of the remaining 51.4% shares in Uno Finans AS, which is an important distribution channel. As of 23 February 2026, Uno Finans become a wholly owned subsidiary of Enity Bank Group AB (publ).

This acquisition strengthens a strategically important distribution channel for Enity, which is central to the Group's growth ambitions. Today, distribution through partners accounts for approximately 69% of sales and is expected to play an even more important role going forward.

"Uno Finans will be an important contribution to Enity, both in terms of customer acquisition and increased profit generation. The acquisition creates long-term shareholder value and enhances our growth profile," says Björn Lander, CEO of Enity.

Founded in 2019, Uno Finans is one of Norway's leading loan distributors and an established player in specialised mortgages. The business is supported by a digital platform that provides customers with a comprehensive overview of their finances and enables insights for lower interest costs. The company operates in Norway and Finland and collaborates with around 15 banks, creating strong conditions to offer customers competitive loan terms.

"Enity has been with us almost since the beginning, and I look forward to continuing to develop and drive the business with Enity as the sole owner. Uno Finans has good profitability and a strong focus on growth together with responsible lending. Enity's long experience in financial inclusion can help us further develop the business," says Christina H Pedersen, CEO of Uno Finans AS.

Enity became a part-owner of Uno Finans back in 2020 and until now owned 49.6% of the company.

Financial Information and Effects of the Transaction

The purchase consideration, including previous shareholdings, amounts to 578 MSEK. In connection with the acquisition, the total holding in Uno Finans has been revalued to fair value, and Enity will report a value increase of 125 MSEK in the first quarter. As previously communicated in the year-end report, this effect has largely already been taken into account in Enity's capital adequacy through a self-imposed risk exposure amount. Enity's holding in loan brokers affects both capital requirements and own funds. The acquisition of the remaining shares result in a CET1-ratio temporarily below Enity's financial target of 200-300 basis points above regulatory requirement on CET1-capital.

Uno Finans' revenues amounted to 289 MNOK in 2025, with an operating profit of 98 MNOK. The costs were 191 MNOK. The loan brokerage business will be adjusted for when tracking the bank's underlying growth and cost efficiency.

