

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The antipodean currencies such as the Australia and the New Zealand dollars strengthened against their major currencies in the Asian session on Friday, amid heightening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East region after Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran in a major escalation of the regional conflict. U.S. officials confirmed that the U.S. had no involvement or role in the operation. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are also rising over the latter's nuclear developments.



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday U.S. personnel were being moved out of the Middle East due to heightened security risks in the region. Iranian defense minister threatened that Iran would attack U.S. bases if there were a conflict.



There is also lingering uncertainty about trade amid a lack of details about the announced U.S.-China trade deal.



Trump told reporters he would send letters to other U.S. trade partners in about two weeks setting unilateral tariff rates. He also indicated he would be willing to extend the 90-day pause on tariffs set to expire early next month but said he doesn't think it will be necessary.



Crude oil prices showed a modest move back to the downside, with profit taking limited by rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran over the latter's nuclear developments. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery eased $0.11 to $68.04 per barrel.



In the Asian trading today, the Australian dollar fell to 9-day lows of 0.6457 against the U.S. dollar and 92.32 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6527 and 93.40, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback and 90.00 against the yen.



The aussie slipped to a 10-day low of 1.0745 against the NZ dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 1.0762. On the downside, 1.06 is seen as the next support level for the aussie.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to near 1-1/2-month lows of 1.7883 and 0.8805 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7786 and 0.8874, respectively. The aussie may test support near 1.85 against the euro and 0.85 against the loonie.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.9238 against the euro, from Thursday's closing value of 1.9141. The next possible downside target for the kiwi is seen around the 1.94 region.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 9-day lows of 0.6005 and 85.85 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6065 and 86.79, respectively. If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback and 84.00 against the yen.



Meanwhile, the safe-haven currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc strengthened against their major currencies in the Asian trading today amid increased risk-off mood by the investors.



The yen rose to a 3-day high of 164.95 against the euro, from Thursday's closing value of 166.12. On the upside, 163.00 is seen as the next resistance level for the yen.



Against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar, the yen advanced to 8-day highs of 193.78, 142.80 and 104.80 from yesterday's closing quotes of 195.02, 143.09 and 105.25, respectively. If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 191.00 against the pound, 141.00 against the greenback and 103.00 against the loonie.



The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 1-year high of 177.63 against the yen and a 3-week high of 0.9308 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 177.16 and 0.9376, respectively. The franc may test resistance around 179.00 against the yen and 0.91 against the euro.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to more than a 1-month high of 1.0932 and nearly a 2-month high of 0.8056 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.1008 and 0.8077, respectively. If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the pound and 0.79 against the greenback.



Looking ahead, Eurozone industrial production for April is due to be released at 5:00 am ET in the European session.



In the New York session, Canada manufacturing and wholesale sales data for April, U.S. University of Michigan's consumer expectation index for June and U.S. Baker Hughes oil rig count data are slated for release.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News