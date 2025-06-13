

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer prices logged a steady annual growth in May, final data from Destatis showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.1 percent from a year ago, the same rate of growth as posted in April. The rate matched the flash estimate released on May 30.



'The inflation rate has stabilized, mainly due to the continued decrease in energy prices', Destatis President Ruth Brand said. 'On the other hand, the rise in food and service prices drove inflation up in May also,' added Brand.



However, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices softened in May. The inflation rate was 2.1 percent, as initially estimated, compared to 2.2 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index moved up 0.1 percent, following a 0.4 percent rise in April. Similarly, the HICP grew 0.2 percent, slower than the 0.5 percent gain seen in April. Both rates came in line with the preliminary estimates.



Excluding food and energy, core inflation was 2.8 percent in May. Energy prices dropped 4.6 percent from a year ago, while food prices were up 2.8 percent, and remained above the overall inflation rate.



In May, services inflation eased to 3.4 percent from 3.9 percent in the previous month. By contrast, annual growth in goods costs increased to 0.9 percent from 0.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News