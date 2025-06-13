Technology Reply, a company of the Reply Group specialising in the design of solutions based on Oracle technologies, has been presented with the Oracle Service Expertise in Artificial Intelligence for the Western Europe region, further consolidating its position as a key partner for AI projects on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Thanks to this certification, Technology Reply strengthens its role as a technology partner for companies seeking to enhance their enterprise applications, improve user interaction, and accelerate decision-making processes through artificial intelligence and Oracle technologies.

The Service Expertise certification is in recognition of Technology Reply's technical and design capabilities in building solutions based on OCI's AI services, including the use of pre-trained models, chatbot development, custom model creation, and the adoption of OCI Generative AI services using the LangChain framework to design, trace, evaluate, and deploy applications based on Large Language Models, including approaches like RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation).

A concrete example of the use of these technologies is the project carried out for Pusterla 1880, a leading company in luxury packaging, aimed at optimising quotation management and pricing strategies. In this context, Technology Reply developed and deployed a system of specialised AI agents running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Database 23ai, designed to autonomously generate accurate estimates and price proposals, integrated with Pusterla's Oracle Cloud ERP. The solution analyses customer briefs expressed in natural language, extracts and structures technical information, and generates detailed cost estimates and pricing proposals based on historical data and production specifications, reducing processing time and increasing overall efficiency.

A second notable use case is the one developed for Bitron, a multinational active in the automotive, home appliance, and HVAC sectors. In this project, Technology Reply developed an AI-based conversational assistant to support operators in predictive diagnostics and industrial system maintenance, through a natural interface integrated with corporate systems. The project is based on a centralised data platform built on an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, with an Autonomous Data Warehouse to consolidate data sources into a single integrated knowledge base. Thanks to the vectorisation features of Oracle Database 23ai, an interactive knowledge base was created, capable of managing heterogeneous data coherently. The assistant also leverages Oracle's GenAI services, such as Cohere Command R and Meta's Large Language Models, to analyse error codes and provide real-time suggestions for problem resolution.

Technology Reply

Technology Reply, part of the Reply Group, specialises in designing innovative solutions based on Oracle technologies. With over 25 years of experience, it supports companies in their innovation and digital transformation processes by integrating AI, Machine Learning, Big Data, and emerging technologies. www.reply.com

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in designing and implementing solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Structured as a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports leading European industrial groups in sectors such as Telco Media, Industry and Services, Banking and Insurance, and Public Administration, helping define and develop business models enabled by new paradigms such as AI, Cloud Computing, Digital Media, and the Internet of Things. Reply's services include Consulting, System Integration, and Digital Services. www.reply.com

