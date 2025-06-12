Coherent Corp.: Coherent Introduces Breakthrough Diamond-Silicon Carbide Material for Next Generation Thermal Management in AI and High-Performance Computing

SAXONBURG, Pa., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in engineered materials, today announces the release of a groundbreaking diamond-loaded silicon carbide (SiC) ceramic composite, designed to tackle the thermal challenges of advanced AI datacenters and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

The patented diamond-silicon carbide material from Coherent achieves isotropic thermal conductivity exceeding 800 W/m-K, and delivers twice the performance of copper, the current industry benchmark. It also closely matches the coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) of silicon, making it ideal for direct integration with semiconductor devices.

"Diamond remains unmatched in its ability to manage extreme thermal loads in electronics," said Steve Rummel, Senior Vice President of Engineered Materials at Coherent. "Our patented diamond-SiC outperforms traditional materials by a wide margin, enabling more reliable operation, longer component lifetimes, and significantly lower cooling costs. With cooling accounting for up to 50% of a datacenter's energy consumption, thermal efficiency is more critical than ever."

Engineered for durability and versatility, this composite is corrosion-resistant, electrically insulating, and mechanically robust across a broad temperature range. It is fully compatible with direct liquid cooling (DLC) systems and integrates easily into modern server architectures and embedded cooling designs. Key applications include direct to chip heat spreading, microchannel cold plates (single- and two-phase), semiconductor device substrates, and other advanced solutions where copper-based materials fall short.

This innovation from Coherent marks a major step forward in thermal management, addressing the growing performance and energy-efficiency needs of AI infrastructure and HPC platforms. For more information on Diamond Heat Spreaders by Coherent, please visit: Cooling Solutions for Overworked Datacenters | Coherent

