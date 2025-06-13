Anzeige
Freitag, 13.06.2025
WKN: A2DRUS | ISIN: CA53056H1047
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2025 00:36 Uhr
Liberty Gold Corp.: Liberty Gold Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting and Changes to the Board of Directors and Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 12, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Cal Everett, who has been the CEO and director of the Company, retired effective today as the CEO and did not stand for re-election as director at the Meeting. Greg Etter, newly appointed Chair of Liberty Gold, stated, "We'd like to thank Cal for his commitment to Liberty Gold as well as his inimitable leadership, we look forward to continuing the relationship as he takes on the role of Strategic Financial Advisor. We'd also like to thank Rob Pease for his valuable contribution during his tenure as Chair and I look forward to working with our excellent team as the Company focusses on development."

Liberty Gold is pleased to announce that Jon Gilligan, President and former COO, has been appointed CEO and joined the Board of Directors effective today. Dr. Gilligan stated, "I'm pleased to formally step into the role of President, CEO and Director of Liberty Gold. It marks a pivotal point in the company's evolution as we transition from a successful explorer to a developer of U.S. oxide gold assets."

A total of 209,447,904 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 46.1% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:

Total number of 'for' votes cast:Votes 'for':
Mr. Greg Etter172,705,20798.16%
Dr. Jon Gilligan174,979,24799.45%
Ms. Wendy Louie172,690,09398.15%
Mr. Robert Pease125,945,57471.58%
Ms. Lisa Wade172,718,54398.17%
Ms. Barbara Womersley172,615,74698.11%

The following were also approved by the shareholders:

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company:

Total number of 'for' votes cast:208,127,503Votes 'for':99.37%

Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available under Liberty Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. The Company is advancing the Black Pine Project in southeastern Idaho, a past-producing, Carlin-style gold system with a large, growing resource and strong economic potential. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios and in an environmentally responsible manner.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677
info@libertygold.ca


