Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri") announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting in the company held today on 13 June 2025 adopted the following resolutions.

Resolution on amendments of the Articles of Association and share split

The meeting resolved to adopt new Articles of Association, whereby the limits of the number of shares are amended, two new share classes (class A shares and class B shares) are introduced and a conversion clause regarding class A shares is introduced. The meeting resolved to increase the number of shares in Logistri through a share split, whereby one (1) existing share will be divided into ten (10) shares (share split 10:1). Upon registration of the new Articles of Association and the share split, the existing shares will be converted into class A shares and class B shares in a ratio of 1:9, whereby ten (10) existing shares will be converted into one (1) class A share and nine (9) class B shares. Each class A share entitles to one (1) vote at a general meeting and each class B share entitles to one-tenth (1/10) of a vote at a general meeting.

Following completion of the share split and conversion of shares, the number of shares in Logistri will increase from 7,335,000 to 73,350,000 and the number of votes will increase from 7,335,000 to 13,936,500. The share split entails that the quota value of each share will change from SEK 1.00 to SEK 0.1. Following the implementation of the resolution above, the number of class A shares will be 7,335,000 and the number of class B shares will be 66,015,000.

The meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to determine the record date for the share split, which is expected to be 3 July 2025. The record date may not occur prior to the date of registration of the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association and introduction of a conversion clause

In light of the meeting's resolutions on amendments of the Articles of Association, share split and introduction of new share classes, the meeting resolved to adopt amended Articles of Association whereby a conversion clause was introduced, meaning that holders of class A shares shall be entitled to request that class A shares are converted into class B shares.

Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on new issue of shares

The meeting resolved on a continued authorisation for the Board of Directors, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on increase of the company's share capital through new issues of class A shares and/or class B shares. A maximum amount of shares may be issued corresponding to fifty (50) per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company as per the date when the authorisation to issue shares is exercised for the first time, whereby the number of class A shares issued may not exceed an amount corresponding to the proportion of existing class A shares in relation to the total number of shares in the company at the time of exercise of the authorisation, to the extent that such issue can be made without amending the Articles of Association.

For further information, please contact



David Träff, CEO

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Telephone: + 46 (0)70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se

Joachim Carlsson, CFO

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)79 359 87 18

joachim.carlsson@logistri.se

About Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index.

For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB, please visit www.logistri.se.