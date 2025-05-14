Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) Interim Report January - March 2025

Logistri starts with a transaction-intensive first quarter with value-creating investments that will increase profit from property management per share in 2025 and 2026.

Period January - March 2025:



Revenue increased by 25.5% to SEK 40.6 (32.4) million



Net operating income increased by 23.8% to SEK 37.6 (30.4) million and the surplus ratio was 92.6% (93.9)

Profit from property management decreased by -7.8% to SEK 20.3 (22.0) million

Profit from property management decreases as the company raised a green unsecured bond of SEK 300 million at the end of 2024 and the company has only at the end of Q1 taken possession of three modern environmentally certified light industrial properties of SEK 175 million with its own cash. The company has thus had a larger surplus of cash and cash equivalents during the period, which has only been able to yield a return at the end of the quarter.



Period 2025-01-01 - 2025-03-31 in summary

Revenues amounted to TSEK 40,629 (32,365)

Net operating income amounted to TSEK 37,634 (30,404), with a surplus ratio of 92.6% (93.9)

Profit from property management amounted to TSEK 20,320 (22.033)

Profit after tax amounted to TSEK 29,955 (28,598), corresponding to SEK 4.08 (3.90) per share

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to TSEK 18,043 (14,714)

The market value of the property portfolio amounted to TSEK 2,294,020 (1,705,373)

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 165.61 (160.45) per share

The interest coverage ratio was 2.6 (5.2) times and the net loan-to-value ratio was 48.9 (35.5) property yield was 7.2% (7.1)

Significant events during and after the period:

On 13 January 2025, Sofia Aasvold took up the position of Property Manager.

On 3 March, the company entered into an agreement to acquire five light industrial properties at a value of SEK 350 million with a total leasable area of 20,291 m2 and annual rental income of SEK 27.7 million. On 14 March, possession was taken of three of the properties with a total value of SEK 176 million. The properties are located in Smedjebacken, Nyköping, Karlstad, Norrtälje and Vänersborg.

On 16 April, Logistri took possession of two fully leased properties of 6,700 sqm in Gothenburg at an underlying property value of SEK 113 million, Göteborg Gamlestaden 74:2 and Härryda Solsten 1:137. Annual rental income amounts to SEK 7.1 million with a remaining average contract length of 4 years. The acquisitions were financed with existing cash and senior bank debt. Logistri thereby expanded its banking relationships with another Swedish bank.

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) in brief

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises.



The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. As of August 30, Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index.



For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB (publ), please visit www.logistri.se and www.spotlightstockmarket.com.

This information is information that Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-14 12:24 CEST.