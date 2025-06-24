Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri announces dates for the introduction of two share classes and division of existing shares into the share classes

On 13 June 2025, an Extraordinary General Meeting in Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri" or the "Company") resolved on amendments to the Articles of Association and the introduction of two share classes, class A shares and class B shares. The purpose of introducing an additional share class is to provide Logistri with additional flexibility to raise equity capital and to increase the liquidity of one share class. In connection with the introduction of the two share classes, each existing share in the Company is split into one (1) class A share and nine (9) class B shares. Logistri now announces confirmed dates for the introduction of the share classes and share split, etc.

Following the share split, the number of outstanding shares is increased from 7,335,000 to 73,350,000, of which 7,335,000 is class A shares and 66,015,000 is class B shares. The class A shares and the class B shares carry the same economic rights, including the same right to dividends. Each class A share carries one (1) vote and each class B share carries one tenth (1/10) vote. Holders of class A shares may request conversion into class B shares.

Both share classes will be admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market. Shareholders are not required to take any action in relation to the introduction of the new share classes and the share split.

The total amount of dividend to shareholders resolved upon by the 2025 Annual General Meeting will not be affected by the introduction of two share classes. Due to the increased number of shares in Logistri, the resolved dividend will be distributed at one-tenth (1/10) per share, such that SEK 0.13 is payable per share with commencement in connection with the dividend payment with record date occurring on 30 September 2025.

ISIN codes

Class A shares SE0025197619

Class B shares SE0025197627

Important dates

30 June 2025 Record date for payment of previously approved dividend (SEK 1.30 per share)

1 July 2025 Last day of trading in Logistri's existing share

2 July 2025 First day of trading in class A shares and class B shares (new ISIN codes)

3 July 2025 Record date for the introduction of the two new share classes

4 July 2025 Class A shares and Class B shares are visible on the shareholders' securities deposit/custody account

For further information, please contact



David Träff, CEO

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Telephone: + 46 (0)70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se

Joachim Carlsson, CFO

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)79 359 87 18

joachim.carlsson@logistri.se

About Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index.

For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB, please visit www.logistri.se.