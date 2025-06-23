Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri acquires two light industrial properties in Södertälje and Gothenburg with a property value of SEK 83 million

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri") today announces that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire two modern light industrial properties in Södertälje and Lerum, part of Greater Gothenburg. The acquisitions are two off-market transactions that are carried out in the form of sale and leaseback. The underlying agreed property value amounts to a total of SEK 83 million. The two properties comprise a total leasable area of approximately 4,800 m². The total land area amounts to 15,500 m². Annual rental income amounts to SEK 5.4 million with a remaining average contract length (WAULT) of 8 years. Possession of the property in Södertälje is scheduled for 27 June 2025 and possession of the property in Lerum until 1 July 2025.

About the properties

Södertälje Tuvängen 3

The property is in the Moraberg business area and has an excellent logistics location with proximity to the E4 and E20. It is fully leased to TC Företagen, which is the market leader in tailor-made complete solutions in the automotive industry - from technical service to car care, glass repair, decoration and vehicle graphics. The seller is the former owner and founder of the business. The plot area amounts to approximately 8,500 m² and provides good opportunities for future expansion in collaboration with the tenant.

Lerum Berg 1:44

The property in Lerum is being acquired from Mark Bric, an established Swedish manufacturer and supplier of plastic accessories and labels to the global apparel retail market. The acquisition takes place as a sale and leaseback where Mark Bric signs a long-term triple-net lease agreement in connection with the transaction. Mark Bric will continue their operations on the property as a tenant. The property has a strategic location with development potential and creates opportunities for future value creation.

The acquisitions are financed through a combination of existing cash and bank debt.

"We are pleased to have completed two off-market transactions in the form of sale and leaseback with long-term leases. These investments are well aligned with our strategy to build a portfolio with stable cash flows and good development opportunities in collaboration with strong industrial tenants," says David Träff, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

David Träff, CEO

Logistri fastighets AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se

