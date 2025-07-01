Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A415KV | ISIN: CA5015068029 | Ticker-Symbol: 62U1
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 17:50
9,630 Euro
+4,56 % +0,420
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEFSEC TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEFSEC TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0109,45007:00
0,0000,00007:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACS
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA57,00-3,39 %
CHINA VERED FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP LTD0,0050,00 %
COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL SINGAPORE CO LTD0,074+0,68 %
DE LA RUE PLC1,4800,00 %
DEFSEC TECHNOLOGIES INC9,630+4,56 %
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG182,400,00 %
IMUGENE LIMITED0,0070,00 %
LOGISTRI FASTIGHETS AB13,3500,00 %
REJECT SHOP LIMITED3,6600,00 %
SOUTH HARZ POTASH LTD0,0010,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.