Das Instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.07.2025The instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2025Das Instrument HKQ3 HK0000268943 CHINA VER.FI.HOLD.(10000) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.07.2025The instrument HKQ3 HK0000268943 CHINA VER.FI.HOLD.(10000) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2025Das Instrument VZS SG1S76928401 COSCO SHIPPING INT.SD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.07.2025The instrument VZS SG1S76928401 COSCO SHIPPING INT.SD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2025Das Instrument RFD AU000000TRS9 THE REJECT SHOP LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.07.2025The instrument RFD AU000000TRS9 THE REJECT SHOP LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2025Das Instrument ILA AU000000IMU9 IMUGENE LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.07.2025The instrument ILA AU000000IMU9 IMUGENE LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2025Das Instrument 62U1 CA5015068029 KWESST MICRO SYS.INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.07.2025The instrument 62U1 CA5015068029 KWESST MICRO SYS.INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2025Das Instrument D860 AU0000151680 SOUTH HARZ POTASH LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.07.2025The instrument D860 AU0000151680 SOUTH HARZ POTASH LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2025Das Instrument 6DV SE0010414615 LOGISTRI FASTIGHETS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.07.2025The instrument 6DV SE0010414615 LOGISTRI FASTIGHETS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2025Das Instrument DL1C GB00B3DGH821 DE LA RUE PLC LS-,4486857 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.07.2025The instrument DL1C GB00B3DGH821 DE LA RUE PLC LS-,4486857 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2025Das Instrument 5H5A CH0012627250 HBM HEALTH.INVEST.A 4,60 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.07.2025The instrument 5H5A CH0012627250 HBM HEALTH.INVEST.A 4,60 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.07.2025