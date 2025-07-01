Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri has taken possession of three properties and is updating its current earnings capacity

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri") today announces that the company has taken possession of three properties in three separate transactions in accordance with previously announced terms and conditions. The three properties are in Malmö, Södertälje and Lerum. The agreed property value amounts to a total of SEK 168 million. The properties have a total leasable area of 9,200 m2. The annual rental income amounts to SEK 11.7 million with a remaining average contract length (WAULT) of 9 years. Logistri also communicates an updated current earnings capacity due to the now acquired properties. Profit from property management per share according to current earning capacity increased by 14% compared to 1 January 2025 and amounted to SEK 13.4 (11.8) per share.

The properties that have been taken possession are Malmö Spindeln 19, Södertälje Tuvängen 3 and Lerum Berg 1:44 The acquisitions have been financed with existing cash and bank debt.

In the year-end report 2024, Logistri reported a current earning capacity, based on the property portfolio owned by the company as of January 1, 2025. After today's closing, the current earning capacity amounts to;

revenues SEK 191.5 (158.9) million, an increase of 20%,

net operating income of SEK 176.5 (146.6) million, an increase corresponding to 20%,

profit from property management of SEK 98.3 (86.5) million, an increase corresponding to 14%

Profit from property management per share of SEK 13.4 (11.8), an increase corresponding to 14%

To read more about assumptions and a description of current earnings capacity, the company refers to the latest interim report for the first quarter of 2025.

"We are very pleased to announce that we have taken possession of three modern and high-quality properties with a remaining contract period of nine years. We see a clear positive effect on our profitability, with growth in revenue, net operating income and profit from property management, and are growing the company successfully in line with our strategy. All transactions have been carried out off-market and in the form of sale and leaseback, which are good examples of investments within our metropolitan strategy, where we focus on properties with stable cash flows and opportunities for value creation together with long-term tenants. We see continued good conditions to carry out more acquisitions in the near future," says David Träff, CEO of Logistri.

For further information, please contact:

David Träff, CEO

Logistri fastighets AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66

david.traff@logistri.se

