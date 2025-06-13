

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies slipped further as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East aggravated following Israel's attack on Iran.



Overall crypto market capitalization has plunged 3.7 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.26 trillion. Only 5 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent. The 24-hour trading volume has in the meanwhile increased more than 24 percent overnight to $167 billion.



Aligning with the change in global market sentiment, the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the emotional state of the market slipped to 54 implying a 'neutral' state from 61 in 'greed' state a day earlier.



Bitcoin slipped 2.3 percent overnight to trade at $105,196. It is currently trading 6 percent below the all-time-high of $111,970 recorded on May 22. The original cryptocurrency traded between $108,440 and $102,822 during the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency which witnessed market share increasing to 64.04 percent from 63.2 percent a day earlier is trading with gains of 1.8 percent over the 7-day horizon and 1.6 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are a little less than 13 percent.



Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $86 million on Thursday versus $165 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with inflows of $288 million.



Ethereum plunged 7.5 percent overnight to trade at $2,539. Ether has however gained 3.2 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have increased to a little less than 24 percent. Ether's current trading price is 48 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,772 and $2,444.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $112 million on Thursday versus inflows of $240 million on Wednesday.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 7th and Ethereum 38th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP lost more than 4 percent overnight to trade at $2.14, around 44 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB also shed 1.3 percent overnight at its current trading price of $658.



The price of 6th ranked Solana tumbled more than 8 percent overnight to $146.26. 8th ranked Dogecoin lost 7.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.1754. DOGE is currently trading 76 percent below the record high.



9th ranked TRON declined almost a percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2732.



10th ranked Cardano also slipped 6.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.6386. The trading price is 79 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.



85th ranked AB (AB) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight surge of 5.4 percent. 77th ranked PAX Gold (PAXG) and 76th ranked Tether Gold (XAUt) followed with gains of more than 2 percent. PAXG and XAUt belonging the Tokenized Gold category of cryptocurrencies mirrored the surge in the price of Gold.



57th ranked SPX6900 (SPX) and 65th ranked Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 16 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News