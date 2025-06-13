

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in April from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.



The trade surplus dropped to EUR 2.48 billion in April from EUR 4.83 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, the surplus was EUR 4.71 billion.



On an annual basis, exports logged an increase of 0.4 percent, much slower than March's 5.4 percent growth. Meanwhile, import growth eased slightly to 5.4 percent from 5.6 percent.



The modest trend growth of exports in value was the result of an increase for EU markets of 2.1 percent and a contraction for non-EU markets of 1.4 percent.



The pharmaceutical sector remains the main driver of growth for both trade flows, with an increase of 30.1 percent for exports and 76.9 percent for imports, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus fell to EUR 3.2 billion in April from EUR 4.9 billion in March. Exports fell 2.8 percent, while imports rose by 0.3 percent.



