Northwest Pipe Company Announces New Corporate Name

New name and rebrand reflects growth, innovation, and future-focused vision

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, has announced its new corporate name and identity, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. ("NWPX Infrastructure").

The rebrand to NWPX Infrastructure marks a significant milestone in the Company's ongoing evolution and growth, symbolizing its transformation into a modern, solutions-driven infrastructure provider with a national footprint. The new name reflects the Company's expanded capabilities in precast and engineered systems and a broader, more diversified product offering-while honoring its legacy of quality, integrity, and performance by retaining its long-standing Nasdaq ticker symbol, NWPX.

"Our transition to NWPX Infrastructure represents much more than a name change," said Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of NWPX Infrastructure. "It reflects who we are today-a forward-looking company addressing the nation's most critical water infrastructure challenges. We're positioning ourselves for long-term growth while remaining grounded in the values that have guided Northwest Pipe for more than five decades."

To leverage its strong market recognition, the Company will continue to operate its engineered steel pressure pipe plants and products under the Northwest Pipe Company brand. To better align the precast business and expand market reach, the Geneva Pipe and Precast and ParkUSA lines will transition to NWPX Geneva and NWPX ParkUSA, respectively.

The rebranding includes a new corporate logo and visual identity that will be rolled out across all business operations, product lines, and digital platforms. NWPX Infrastructure will continue to trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "NWPX."

Customers, partners, and stakeholders can expect the same trusted products, industry expertise, and commitment to excellence-now delivered under a brand that better represents the Company's integrated approach to water infrastructure solutions.

To learn more about the rebrand and the Company's continued commitment to building the nation's water infrastructure, visit www.nwpx.com.

About NWPX Infrastructure - Founded in 1966, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. The Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and pipeline system joints and fittings through its Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment. The Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including high-quality reinforced precast concrete products, lined precast sanitary sewer system components, water distribution and management equipment including pump lift stations, wastewater pretreatment and stormwater quality products through its Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company's skilled team is committed to quality and innovation while upholding its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, NWPX Infrastructure operates 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. For more information, please visit www.nwpx.com.

