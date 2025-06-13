

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation slowed less than estimated in May, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year. This was slightly faster than the initial estimate of 1.9 percent but the rate was the fastest in seven months.



Underlying inflation softened to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month. The May rate was revised up from 2.1 percent.



EU harmonized inflation also eased less than estimated to 2 percent from 2.2 percent in the previous month. The initially estimated rate was 1.9 percent.



Month-on-month, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent compared to the initial estimate of no change. This followed a 0.6 percent rise in April. The harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat in contrast to the estimate of 0.1 percent drop and April's 0.6 percent increase.



