Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 13.06.2025 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PRICE TARGET TO 4100 (3750) P - 'OW' - BARCLAYS RAISES HALMA PRICE TARGET TO 3450 (2925) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PRICE TARGET TO 1570 (2000) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERNSTEIN RAISES TESCO PRICE TARGET TO 440 (430) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - CITIGROUP CUTS RENTOKIL INITIAL PRICE TARGET TO 470 (550) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS WIZZ AIR PRICE TARGET TO 1500 (1720) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS MITIE TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 145 PENCE - UBS RAISES LEGAL & GENERAL PRICE TARGET TO 275 (265) PENCE - 'BUY'



