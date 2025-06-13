

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices soared on Friday after Israel launched an airstrike on Iran and declared a special state of emergency, raising fears of oil supply disruption.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were up a little over 7 percent at $74.24 a barrel in European trade while WTI crude futures jumped 7.2 percent to $72.91.



Israel launched strikes against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories as part of efforts 'to damage Iran's nuclear infrastructure, its ballistic missile factories and military capabilities.'



Iran retaliated by launching more than 100 drones toward Israeli territory. Iran's state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that six nuclear scientists were killed in the strikes, which also targeted key personnel linked to Iran's missile development programs.



The Trump administration has sought to distance itself from the conflict, adding its top priority is protecting American forces in the region.



The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization confirmed that the Natanz facility, a central part of the country's nuclear infrastructure, sustained damage but there was no indication of a radioactive leak.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which monitors Iran's nuclear activities, said it had not detected any rise in radiation levels at the site.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News