

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. House of Representatives has narrowly passed a Legislation to slash $9.4 billion in federal spending for foreign aid and public radio and broadcasting.



An embarrassing defeat for Trump's contentious bill on the floor of the narrowly divided GOP-led House was avoided at last minute as Republican Rep. Nick LaLota reversed his decision within minutes of voting 'no.'



With at least four Republican lawmakers crossing the floor in opposition to the the measure in Thursday's vote, the package was passed by 214-212.



The Bill to codify spending cuts proposed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency targeted $8.3 billion for foreign aid programs and $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service in addition to many other public radio and television stations in the U.S.



The Bill will now go to the Senate, where the ruling party holds a majority of six seats.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News