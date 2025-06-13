In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that solar irradiance levels across the Amazon Basin were 10% higher than the long-term average during April and May, reflecting a decadal trend towards drier conditions in the region. Above average irradiance in the Amazon Basin during April and May 2025 has highlighted long-term shifts in local climate and land use that are altering cloud cover patterns and boosting solar potential. In contrast, much of the rest of the continent saw pronounced month-to-month fluctuations in irradiance due to a sequence of low- and high-pressure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...